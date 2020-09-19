2 Injured In 'BJP Factional Clash' In Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 18: Two groups of people, allegedly belonging to separate factions of the BJP, clashed in central Kolkatas Entally area leaving two persons injured on Friday, police said. The two injured persons were arrested.

A group of around 30 people barged into a BJP party office and assaulted one person accusing him of beating up one of their men last night, leading to a clash, a police officer said. “Around two rounds of bullets were fired during the clash. A police team reached the place and nabbed two persons,” he said.

A case was initiated at the Entally police station under various sections of the IPC as well as the Arms Act, the officer said.

