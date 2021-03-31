2 Injured, Vegetable Market Reduced to Rubble Due to Gas Cylinder Blast in Jharkhand

Two people were injured and a vegetable market was reduced to ashes in a massive fire caused by cylinder blast in Dhanbad, Jharkhand on Monday evening.

The massive fire broke out following a gas cylinder explosion and suddenly spread into the entire vegetable market. Thirty shops were reduced to ashes and two people were injured in the fire. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

Following the incident, five fire brigade vehicles, along with a team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after an intensive effort for a few hours.

The steel gate area of Saraidhela in Dhanbad witnessed multiple explosions one after the other on Monday evening with locals considering it as a series of bomb blasts. The people in the locality only came to know about the fire when the flames raised from the vegetable shops.

The vegetable market in the steel gate area has a few alleged illegal gas cylinder shops and fire was triggered by an explosion in one such shop. Following this, other gas cylinders exploded as well, further fuelling the fire.

As per Surendra Yadav, a fire department officer, several explosions in the gas cylinders continued even when they were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

A financial loss of Rs 30 to 40 lakh has been estimated due to the fire breakout. Shopkeepers too rushed to the spot after knowing about the fire, but it was too late by then.

The shopkeepers initially tried to extinguish the fire by whatever means they had. A sight of lifetime earnings being burnt to ashes resulted in a chaotic situation in the market.

