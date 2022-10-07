CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 Involved in Terror Acts Arrested by Delhi Police

PTI

Last Updated: October 07, 2022, 14:31 IST

New Delhi, India

A special cell of the Delhi police made the arrests on Friday. (File photo/Reuters)

While one was wanted in connection with the RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, the second accused has been arrested in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Haryana

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has nabbed two terror accused, including one wanted in connection with the RPG attack on May 9 on Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, an officer said on Friday.

The second accused has been arrested in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Haryana on August 4. He has been identified as Arshdeep Singh, police said.

The Special Task Force of the Haryana Police had recovered an IED packed with around 1.3 kg RDX near Shahabad city in Kurukshetra district.

