Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

2 Isolation Wards in Place, Goa Following WHO Norms to Deal With Coronavirus: Goa Health Min

A senior Goa Health Department Official said that one person was currently quarantined in Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, for suspected exposure to the virus.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2 Isolation Wards in Place, Goa Following WHO Norms to Deal With Coronavirus: Goa Health Min
For representation. (Reuters)

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said the state government was following guidelines laid down by World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre, to tackle novel coronavirus outbreak. Rane said that isolation wards in two places had also been set up in the state.

The coronavirus outbreak in China has put tremendous pressure on medical infrastructure across the world, including India, which so far has three confirmed cases of the infection. A senior Goa Health Department Official said that one person was currently quarantined in Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, for suspected exposure to the virus. Fourteen others are being monitored outside.

"I don't think there is any fear on coronavirus as far as Goa is concerned. Till date, there has been no positive case of coronavirus reported in Goa. We have set up isolation wards at Chicalim (South Goa) and GMC (North Goa)," Rane said.

He said a task force under Chief Secretary Parimal Rai was in place to oversee measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak. He added that his department was in touch via video-conferencing with health authorities at the Centre and other states.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram