2 Isolation Wards in Place, Goa Following WHO Norms to Deal With Coronavirus: Goa Health Min

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said the state government was following guidelines laid down by World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre, to tackle novel coronavirus outbreak. Rane said that isolation wards in two places had also been set up in the state.

The coronavirus outbreak in China has put tremendous pressure on medical infrastructure across the world, including India, which so far has three confirmed cases of the infection. A senior Goa Health Department Official said that one person was currently quarantined in Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, for suspected exposure to the virus. Fourteen others are being monitored outside.

"I don't think there is any fear on coronavirus as far as Goa is concerned. Till date, there has been no positive case of coronavirus reported in Goa. We have set up isolation wards at Chicalim (South Goa) and GMC (North Goa)," Rane said.

He said a task force under Chief Secretary Parimal Rai was in place to oversee measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak. He added that his department was in touch via video-conferencing with health authorities at the Centre and other states.

