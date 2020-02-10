2 Isolation Wards in Place, Goa Following WHO Norms to Deal With Coronavirus: Goa Health Min
A senior Goa Health Department Official said that one person was currently quarantined in Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, for suspected exposure to the virus.
For representation. (Reuters)
Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said the state government was following guidelines laid down by World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre, to tackle novel coronavirus outbreak. Rane said that isolation wards in two places had also been set up in the state.
The coronavirus outbreak in China has put tremendous pressure on medical infrastructure across the world, including India, which so far has three confirmed cases of the infection. A senior Goa Health Department Official said that one person was currently quarantined in Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, for suspected exposure to the virus. Fourteen others are being monitored outside.
"I don't think there is any fear on coronavirus as far as Goa is concerned. Till date, there has been no positive case of coronavirus reported in Goa. We have set up isolation wards at Chicalim (South Goa) and GMC (North Goa)," Rane said.
He said a task force under Chief Secretary Parimal Rai was in place to oversee measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak. He added that his department was in touch via video-conferencing with health authorities at the Centre and other states.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Doing a Frighten: Innocent Doggo Swallows Owner's Engagement Ring But Vet Saves the Day
- Indian Players Cheering for U-19 World Cup Squad from New Zealand is Why We Love Cricket
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title
- New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida