3 Jaish Militants, Including Tral Commander, Killed in Kashmir Police Encounter
Encounter going on at Hyena Tral, 3 (three) important JEM Terrorists trapped, 2 (two) apparently neutralised. Good luck to our boys fighting (sic), Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid wrote on Twitter.
Representative image (Reuters)
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have killed three top Jaish-e-Mohammed militants, including its operational commander, in an encounter in Tral on Tuesday evening.
Earlier, the police had said that two unidentified militants, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were believed to have been killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Soon, officials confirmed that a Jaish commander has also been killed in the encounter.
Encounter going on at Hyena Tral, 3 (three) important JEM Terrorists trapped, 2 (two) apparently neutralised. Good luck to our boys fighting (sic), Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid wrote on Twitter.
The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district following specific intelligence inputs, a police official said.
He said the gunfight was going on when last reports came in, adding further details were awaited.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
