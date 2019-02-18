4 Army Men Martyred in Pulwama Encounter Days After Terror Attack, 2 Jaish Militants Trapped

Four army men including a Major, have been martyred and one injured in an ongoing gunfight with Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in Pinglan area of Pulwama district, four days after a fidayeen attack by the terror group claimed the lives of 40 CRPF men in the south Kashmir district.As per initial information, two militants — a Pakistani and a local — from the Pakistan-based outfit have been trapped at the site, while another army man is said to be critically injured.The four army personnel who were killed in action belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles, ANI reported.Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, PTI quoted a police official as saying. He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, triggering a gun battle.A civilian was also reportedly killed but there was no confirmation so far, PTI said.Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.