English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4 Army Men Martyred in Pulwama Encounter Days After Terror Attack, 2 Jaish Militants Trapped
The four army personnel who were killed in action belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles.
Paramilitary soldiers at the site of the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. (AP)
Loading...
Srinagar: Four army men including a Major, have been martyred and one injured in an ongoing gunfight with Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in Pinglan area of Pulwama district, four days after a fidayeen attack by the terror group claimed the lives of 40 CRPF men in the south Kashmir district.
As per initial information, two militants — a Pakistani and a local — from the Pakistan-based outfit have been trapped at the site, while another army man is said to be critically injured.
The four army personnel who were killed in action belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles, ANI reported.
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, PTI quoted a police official as saying. He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, triggering a gun battle.
A civilian was also reportedly killed but there was no confirmation so far, PTI said.
Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
As per initial information, two militants — a Pakistani and a local — from the Pakistan-based outfit have been trapped at the site, while another army man is said to be critically injured.
The four army personnel who were killed in action belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles, ANI reported.
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, PTI quoted a police official as saying. He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, triggering a gun battle.
A civilian was also reportedly killed but there was no confirmation so far, PTI said.
Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Go Finish Household Chores': What is it Like to be Female PUBG Player in India
- Go Back, Not Baga: A Banner in Goa is Advising Tourists to Not Follow Google Maps
- 'People Shouldn't Show Off If They Want to Express Grief, They Should Spend Time With Martyrs' Families'
- Renegades' Sensational Turnaround Hands Them Maiden BBL Title
- Olive's Branch: People are Adopting Trees to Help Breathe New Life into Dying Village
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results