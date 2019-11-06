Take the pledge to vote

2 Jawans Honey-trapped, Arrested for Leaking 'Crucial Info' to Pakistan's ISI

While one jawan is from Madhya Pradesh, the other is from Assam and both were honeytrapped by the premier intelligence service official from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

IANS

November 6, 2019
(Photo for representation: Getty Images)

Jaipur: Two Indian soldiers have been taken into custody from the Jodhpur railway station on charges of sharing crucial information with a Pakistan-based woman ISI agent.

According to officials, both the jawans were going to their village from Pokhran when intelligence officials took them into custody from Jodhpur railway station on Tuesday.

The officials confirmed that the jawans were sending crucial information after falling in a honeytrap of the Pakistani woman.

The two accused were taken to Jaipur from Jodhpur where they are being interrogated.

Rajasthan Additional Director General Umesh Mishra confirmed that the preliminary investigation shows the two soldiers have been honeytrapped.

According to officials sources, the two soldiers were sending crucial information to Pakistan via WhatsApp and Facebook.

While one jawan is from Madhya Pradesh, the other is from Assam and both were honeytrapped by the premier intelligence service official from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The woman had a Punjabi accent and was calling using voice over internet protocol (VoIP) service from Pakistan number which was reflected as Indian number on the soldier's screen.

As such they took her to be an Indian and shared crucial information on army deployment in Rajasthan, army equipment and other crucial details.

The two soldiers were identified as Lance Nayak Ravi Verma and soldier Vichitra Bohra, who were arrested in a joint action by CBI and IB teams while they were going to their village, said sources

Both of them were posted in Pokhran and were brought to Jaipur on Tuesday night from Jodhpur.

