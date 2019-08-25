Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2 Journalists, 4 Others Held for 'Causing Discomfort' to Lions in Gir Forest

They were tracking and chasing a pride of lions in the Gir (west) division, shining torchlights into their faces and recording videos, in the process severely inconveniencing the big cats, officials said.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
2 Journalists, 4 Others Held for 'Causing Discomfort' to Lions in Gir Forest
Image for representation.
Junagadh: Two local journalists and four others were arrested for unauthorised entry into a prohibited area of Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat's Junagadh district and causing discomfort and annoyance to lions there, a forest department official said on Sunday.

They were tracking and chasing a pride of lions in the Gir (west) division, shining torchlights into their faces and recording videos, in the process severely inconveniencing the big cats, Dheeraj Mittal, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Gir (west) division, Junagadh, said.

"The incident happened on Friday night. They entered the prohibited area of the forest illegally. The six were arrested under Section 9 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act that prohibits hunting of lions and other wild animals categorised under schedules I, II, III, and IV of the Act," Mittal added.

They were produced in a court in Mendarda on Saturday, which granted bail to two accused, he said, adding that four other accused got themselves hospitalised.

The official identified the six as journalists Hiren Dhakan and Dharmesh Khachar, and Balakdas Devmurari, Natvar Bhuva, Nitin Raiyani and Daya Pola Dhinoya.

