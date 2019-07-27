Take the pledge to vote

2 Kanwarias Killed in Separate Incidents in Delhi

While one of them was electrocuted, the other died after being hit by a truck.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:July 27, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
2 Kanwarias Killed in Separate Incidents in Delhi
Representative image
New Delhi: A man on his way to pick up a 'Kanwar' was electrocuted after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Delhi on Saturday. Three others were also injured. The deceased was identified as Vijender Karhana, 36.

The police said that a PCR call was received at around 2.35 am on Saturday about a man receiving an electric shock. Karhana was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

During police inquiry, it was found that Karhana was going to Haridwar along with 20-25 other people in a tempo. When the vehicle approached an ATM, it touched a high-tension wire, resulting in an electric shock. The injured were identified as Sushil Chaudhary, 24, Rajan Singh, 22, and Jitender Yadav, 27. All of them are under treatment but out of danger, said the police.

"These Kanwarias were going for Dak Kanwar in a tempo with a tent-like structure on top and column speakers, which had touched the high-tension wire. It was raining at night and the high-mounted bass speakers touched a wire," said the police.

Karhana's body was sent to AIIMS where a post-mortem was conducted. The deceased was a driver and is survived by two children.

Meanwhile, another Kanwar died in West Delhi's Hari Nagar after being hit by a truck. Four others accompanying him were injured. They were hit by a truck when they stopped midway to cover their sound system from getting drenched in the rain. The accused truck driver has been arrested.

