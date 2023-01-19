2 Kerala DSPs Suspended over Accusations of Nexus with Anti-social Elements

Two deputy superintendents of Kerala police have been suspended after being accused of a nexus with anti-social elements.

The officers — Johnson KJ, deputy SP, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Crime Detachment, and M Prasad, deputy SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Special Investigation Unit- I — have been placed under suspension with immediate effect in contemplation of inquiry.

The state police chief in his report said the officers have mediated to resolve the real estate transaction dispute between Nidhin, a native of Muttada, who was injured in a goon attack on January 8, 2023, at Patoor, and Renjith alias Umbidi Renjith, working in real estate and a follower of notorious anti-social element Om Prakash.

According to the report, Johnson, Prasad, and inspector Abhilash David of Thiruvananthapuram Railway police station have mediated the discussion. The two deputy SPs were known to visit Nidhin’s house regularly. It is also known that there was financial assistance from some outsiders to organise the birthday function of Johnson’s daughter.

The report stated that it was totally inappropriate for the police officers to mediate in a real estate deal involving Renjith, who is closely associated with a notorious gangster, to be in contact with him, and to regularly visit the house of a real estate man.

Against this backdrop, the state police chief has recommended initiating appropriate urgent action to place the officers under suspension with immediate effect.

The government examined the matter in detail and said that it is prima facie seen that the officers have committed grave misconduct and indiscipline and their act is unbecoming of a senior police officer, which tarnished the image of the police department.

