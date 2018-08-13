English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2 Kerala Priests Accused of Raping, Blackmailing Woman Surrender in Court
Earlier, the Supreme Court cancelled the interim protection from arrest given to two clergymen — Father Sony Varghese and Father Jaise K George — and asked them to surrender by August 13.
New Delhi: Two of the four Kerala priests of Malankara Orthodox Church, accused of raping and blackmailing a married woman in the state for several years, surrendered before a local court on Monday.
Earlier, the Supreme Court cancelled the interim protection from arrest given to two clergymen — Father Sony Varghese and Father Jaise K George — and asked them to surrender by August 13.
A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the two priests were at liberty to seek regular bail once they surrendered.
The counsel for victim alleged that some videos were uploaded by the accused on the Internet and they used the same to blackmail her.
Four priests attached to the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church were accused of sexually abusing a 34-year-old married woman by using her confessional statement.
The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police had on July 2 registered a case against Father Varghese and three other priests on the basis of a statement given by the woman belonging to the same church who accused them of sexually assaulting her on many occasions.
