2 Killed, 1 Critical After Car Hits Parked Truck in UP's Pratapgarh

His condition is critical, Baghsarai station house officer Akhilesh Kumar said. (PTI)

Adnan (22) and Qayamat Ullah (26) were killed in the accident near Bhitara village on Wednesday night

Two people were killed and another person seriously injured after their car rammed into a parked truck in Baghsarai area here, police said on Thursday. Adnan (22) and Qayamat Ullah (26) were killed in the accident near Bhitara village on Wednesday night while one Gulfam, who was also in the car, sustained grievous injuries. His condition is critical, Baghsarai station house officer Akhilesh Kumar said.

An investigation is underway, he said.

first published:December 23, 2021, 18:37 IST