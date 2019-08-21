2 Killed, 1 Hurt as Molten Iron Falls on Them at a Factory in Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: Two workers were killed and one was injured after hot molten iron accidentally fell on them at an iron rods manufacturing unit in Nashik district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the private production unit located at an industrial estate in Dindori taluka, he said.

"While the production was underway, the hot molten iron accidentally fell on three workers," the official said.

One of them, Komal Kumar Gautam (21), died on the spot while another worker, Pramod Paswal (32), succumbed to his injuries later at a private hospital, he said.

Another 30-year-old worker, who received serious burns, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

The company's purchase officer, Dinkar Kajale, informed the police that the workers were natives of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.