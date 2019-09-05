2 Killed, 1 Injured in Blast in Punjab's Tarn Taran, NIA Team Called

Chandigarh: Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured in a blast that took place in an agricultural field in Pandori village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, police said, adding it was yet to be ascertained how this blast took place.

Two persons were killed and one was injured in this blast, Inspector General of Police (Border Range) SPS Parmar told PTI.

The police have called a team of National Investigation Team for the probe.

An NIA team of two-three experts has arrived at Pandori village and they are carrying out the post-blast investigation, said Parmar.

Investigators wanted to find out what was the material which triggered the explosion, the police said.

There was no eyewitness of this incident. Therefore it is difficult to know how it occurred, said Parmar, adding one who was grievously injured in the blast is undergoing surgery.

