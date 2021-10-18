2 Killed, 125 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Packaging Factory in Surat

Two workers were killed after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey packaging unit in Gujarat’s Surat district on Monday morning, police said. More than 70 others were rescued from the unit, located in Kadodara industrial area, they said, adding that some workers were also injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted in the Viva Packaging Company at around 4.30 am, Kadodara police inspector Hemant Patel said.

“Two persons died, 125 people were rescued after a fire broke out at a packaging factory in Vareli, Kadodara in Surat, Gujarat early morning today. The rescue operation has concluded, " Rupal Solanki, DySP, Bardoli Division told ANI.

The fire started on the unit’s first floor and soon spread to other floors, he said. Hydraulic cranes were used to rescue workers trapped inside the building, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a cloth godown in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar early Monday morning but no casualty has been reported so far, Delhi Fire Service officials said. “We received a call about a fire at a cloth godown around 2.25 am. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

The basement, ground, first floor and some spaces of the stairs which were filled with clothes caught fire, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is being as ascertained.

