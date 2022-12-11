2 Killed, 3 Injured in Collision Between Bikes in UP's Maharajganj

Two people died and three were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred in the Kolhui police station area on Saturday night, they said. The deceased have been identified as Ramjee Giri (30) and Santosh (28), Kolhui Station House Officer Mahendra Yadav said.

The condition of the three injured, who were travelling on another bike, is stable, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

