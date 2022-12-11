CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » 2 Killed, 3 Injured in Collision Between Bikes in UP's Maharajganj
1-MIN READ

2 Killed, 3 Injured in Collision Between Bikes in UP's Maharajganj

PTI

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 17:50 IST

Maharajganj (Mahrajganj), India

Photo for representation. (Photo PTI)

Photo for representation. (Photo PTI)

The condition of the three injured, who were travelling on another bike, is stable, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

Two people died and three were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred in the Kolhui police station area on Saturday night, they said. The deceased have been identified as Ramjee Giri (30) and Santosh (28), Kolhui Station House Officer Mahendra Yadav said.

The condition of the three injured, who were travelling on another bike, is stable, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:December 11, 2022, 17:50 IST
last updated:December 11, 2022, 17:50 IST