2 Killed, 3 Injured in Explosion at Bengaluru Firecracker Storage Facility

An explosion at a firecracker storage facility in the New Tharagupet area of Bengaluru killed at least two people and injured three others on Thursday.

“Two people killed, three others injured in a blast at a firecracker storage facility in Bengaluru earlier today," DCP (South) Harish Pandey told news agency ANI. Fire tenders went to the spot to put out the fire.

Karnataka: Two people killed, three others injured in a blast at a firecracker storage facility in New Tharagupet area of Bengaluru earlier today, says DCP (South) Harish Pandey pic.twitter.com/QykVUFXtWF— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

This comes a day after a woman and her daughter were killed in a fire at their apartment in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout on Tuesday evening. Police officials investigating the matter stated that the flat seems to have caught fire after a domestic cylinder blast. Eyewitnesses said the women could not be rescued as the blaze spread rapidly. Fire officials said the deceased, Lakshmi Devi, 82, and her daughter Bhagya Rekha, 59, lived on the third floor.

