2 Killed, 3 Injured in Separate Accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Two people died and three were injured in two different road accidents in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening, police said.

In the first accident, two youths died when their vehicle turned turtle after hitting a boulder that suddenly fell on the road on Kalka-Shimla national highway near Sodhi village in Shimla.

The deceased youths were identified as Vinod, 28, and Vishal, 27. Both the youths are residents of Ambala. According to Shimla Police, the car the duo was travelling in turned turtle after hitting a boulder that fell from the mountain along the highway.

Police have seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem to the district government hospital. The families of the youths have been informed about the accident.

In the second incident, three youths from Chandigarh have suffered injuries after their car fell into a gorge in Solan district. According to police, the youths were travelling to Kasauli from Dharampur when their car met with an accident on the Kalka-Shimla national highway around 9 pm.

The three injured were around 25 years old. Salon Police with help of locals pulled out the three from the car and rushed them to the district hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday night, three constables died after their bike was rammed by an unknown vehicle in the Una district. The death of the three constables was confirmed by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Haroli Anil Patil.

Patil, soon after the accident, had said that an unknown vehicle had hit the bike three constables were travelling on. Two jawans had died at the accident site, while one succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the district government hospital.

The three deceased were identified as constables of the 4th battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn). The deceased constables were identified as Vishal Jharvi, Manoj Kumar and Shubham.

