2 Killed, 30 Injured as Jammu-bound Bus Turns Turtle in Kurukshetra
After turning turtle, the bus caught fire and many passengers jumped out of it by breaking the windowpanes, police said.
Kurukshetra: A private bus travelling from Delhi to Jammu overturned on the national highway after hitting a road divider here Saturday, killing two persons and injuring 33 others, police said.
The Volvo bus belonged to a private transport company in Uttar Pradesh, they said.
After turning turtle, the bus caught fire and many passengers jumped out of it by breaking the windowpanes, police said. The victims were identified as Gita Devi, 74, and Hardeep Singh, 40, both from Delhi, they said.
Police said the 33 injured passengers were admitted to a hospital here. Out of those, 14 received critical injuries, police said.
A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against bus driver, Paramjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar, who is absconding, they said.
