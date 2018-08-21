English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2 Killed, 5 Injured After Being Hit by Train at Mathura Station
The incident took place when they were trying to board the Delhi-Agra Intercity Express from the 'non-platform side' and were run over by the Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express.
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mathura/ New Delhi: Two persons were killed and five critically injured on Tuesday after they were hit by a train while trying to board another train from the tracks at a station in Uttar Pradesh, railway officials said.
They were trying to board the Delhi-Agra Intercity Express from the "non-platform side" and were run over by the Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express that was passing through the Kosi Kalan station in Mathura, a Railway Board spokesperson said in Delhi.
"The Delhi-Agra Intercity Express was at platform number one of the Kosi Kalan station in the Agra Railway Division. They tried to board it from off-side (non-platform side)," the spokesperson said.
The Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti was passing through the station and they were hit by it, the official in Delhi said.
"One passenger died on the spot and the other succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital," Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Agra Division, Sanchit Tyagi, said.
Of the five injured persons, one has been referred to a Delhi hospital for treatment. The others are admitted at hospitals in Mathura, he said.
"Doctors had to amputate limbs to save their lives," Tyagi said
The deceased have been identified as Than Singh (26) and Megh Shyam (28). Shyam died while being taken to a hospital, the DCM said.
Station Director, Mathura Junction, NP Singh was the first to reach the spot. He along with Senior DCM Ashutosh Singh supervised the rescue operation, he said.
Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said railway officials have been told to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured as per rules.
DCM Tyagi said a departmental probe has been ordered into the incident.
"Though the accident was caused as the passengers were trying to board the intercity express from the wrong side (non-platform side), a departmental probe was ordered to find the point of laxity," he said.
Tyagi said as per norms, an ex gratia of Rs 15,000 has been given to each of the families of the deceased.
Those injured -- Dayanand, Neeraj, Srikrishna, Rajpal and Sandeep, who was shifted to Delhi -- have been given Rs 5,000 each, the DCM said.
Also Watch
They were trying to board the Delhi-Agra Intercity Express from the "non-platform side" and were run over by the Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express that was passing through the Kosi Kalan station in Mathura, a Railway Board spokesperson said in Delhi.
"The Delhi-Agra Intercity Express was at platform number one of the Kosi Kalan station in the Agra Railway Division. They tried to board it from off-side (non-platform side)," the spokesperson said.
The Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti was passing through the station and they were hit by it, the official in Delhi said.
"One passenger died on the spot and the other succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital," Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Agra Division, Sanchit Tyagi, said.
Of the five injured persons, one has been referred to a Delhi hospital for treatment. The others are admitted at hospitals in Mathura, he said.
"Doctors had to amputate limbs to save their lives," Tyagi said
The deceased have been identified as Than Singh (26) and Megh Shyam (28). Shyam died while being taken to a hospital, the DCM said.
Station Director, Mathura Junction, NP Singh was the first to reach the spot. He along with Senior DCM Ashutosh Singh supervised the rescue operation, he said.
Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said railway officials have been told to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured as per rules.
DCM Tyagi said a departmental probe has been ordered into the incident.
"Though the accident was caused as the passengers were trying to board the intercity express from the wrong side (non-platform side), a departmental probe was ordered to find the point of laxity," he said.
Tyagi said as per norms, an ex gratia of Rs 15,000 has been given to each of the families of the deceased.
Those injured -- Dayanand, Neeraj, Srikrishna, Rajpal and Sandeep, who was shifted to Delhi -- have been given Rs 5,000 each, the DCM said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Will Parineeti Chopra Steal Nick Jonas' Shoes on His Wedding With Priyanka Chopra? Her Response
- Bharat: Did Katrina Kaif Just Share Her First Look from Salman Khan Starrer? See It Here
- How the Western Media Dissected the News of Desi Girl Priyanka and Disney Boy Nick's Engagement
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...