2 Killed, 5 Injured After Being Hit by Train at Mathura Station

Two persons were killed and five critically injured on Tuesday after they were hit by a train while trying to board another train from the tracks at a station in Uttar Pradesh, railway officials said.They were trying to board the Delhi-Agra Intercity Express from the "non-platform side" and were run over by the Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express that was passing through the Kosi Kalan station in Mathura, a Railway Board spokesperson said in Delhi."The Delhi-Agra Intercity Express was at platform number one of the Kosi Kalan station in the Agra Railway Division. They tried to board it from off-side (non-platform side)," the spokesperson said.The Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti was passing through the station and they were hit by it, the official in Delhi said."One passenger died on the spot and the other succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital," Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Agra Division, Sanchit Tyagi, said.Of the five injured persons, one has been referred to a Delhi hospital for treatment. The others are admitted at hospitals in Mathura, he said."Doctors had to amputate limbs to save their lives," Tyagi saidThe deceased have been identified as Than Singh (26) and Megh Shyam (28). Shyam died while being taken to a hospital, the DCM said.Station Director, Mathura Junction, NP Singh was the first to reach the spot. He along with Senior DCM Ashutosh Singh supervised the rescue operation, he said.Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said railway officials have been told to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured as per rules.DCM Tyagi said a departmental probe has been ordered into the incident."Though the accident was caused as the passengers were trying to board the intercity express from the wrong side (non-platform side), a departmental probe was ordered to find the point of laxity," he said.Tyagi said as per norms, an ex gratia of Rs 15,000 has been given to each of the families of the deceased.Those injured -- Dayanand, Neeraj, Srikrishna, Rajpal and Sandeep, who was shifted to Delhi -- have been given Rs 5,000 each, the DCM said.