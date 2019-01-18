LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2 Killed, 7 Hurt as LPG Cyclinder Explodes, Triggers House Collapse in Hyderabad

A 35-year old man, a passerby, died on the spot after debris fell on him while the owner of the house Mohan Lal (45) succumbed to injuries at a hospital, they said.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Hyderabad: Two people, including a pedestrian, died and seven others were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion that triggered an house collapse here Friday, police said.

A 35-year old man, a passerby, died on the spot after debris fell on him while the owner of the house Mohan Lal (45) succumbed to injuries at a hospital, they said.

The incident occurred in the morning at Kapra area when the cooking gas cylinder exploded in the house on the first floor of a two-storied building aparently due to gas leakage.

The blast led to collapse of the first-floor building and also caused minor damage to at least five other houses in the neighbourhood, injuring seven people, police said.

Three of the injured were from the house where the cylinder exploded while the others were from nearby dwelling units and passersby.

Glass windows of a nearby hospital were also shattered under the impact of the blast, purported video of it and the house collapse was was broadcast by local TV channels.

Police said a thorough investigation had been launched into the incident.

Panick-gripped locals said they heard a loud noise at the time of the blast.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor B Rammohan along with senior officials from the police and other departments visited the spot.

He later announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the family members of the two deceased.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
