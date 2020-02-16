2 Killed, 7 Injured after Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Bengal's Malda District

New Delhi: At least two labourers were killed and seven injured after the girder of an under-construction bridge collapsed in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday evening, said the police. The accident took place in Baishnabnagar area.

The incident occurred when a girder of the second Farakka bridge gave away around 8 pm, said the police, adding that more workers could be trapped under the debris.

Two labourers died while seven others are under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, a police officer said. The condition of all the seven is stated to be critical, he added.

Personnel of the disaster management department in Malda are conducting the rescue operation, the officer said.

The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

