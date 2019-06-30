English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Killed, 9 Injured in Factory Explosion in China
The explosion took place on Friday in Anhui Maiqi Chemical Co, Ltd in Bengbu, local officials said.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: Two persons were killed and nine others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in east China's Anhui Province, local officials said on Sunday.
The explosion took place on Friday in Anhui Maiqi Chemical Co, Ltd in Bengbu, they said.
A company worker got trapped while cleaning an under-construction storage tank and fire-fighters were carrying out a rescue operation, they added.
The storage tank exploded during the operation, killing the worker and one fire-fighter on the spot, and injuring nine other first responders, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
All injured have been sent to hospital, it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
Thursday 27 June , 2019 War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
Monday 24 June , 2019 IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019 Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can Mobile Wallets With Spending Limits and no KYC Boost Digital Payments in India?
- In Pics: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Marry Again in Emotional & Romantic French Wedding
- Tamil Filmmaker AL Vijay Announces His Wedding to Aishwarya, Deets Inside
- Far From Home is Not About Spider-Man Replacing Iron Man, Says Tom Holland
- DeepNudes is a Terrifying New App That 'Undresses' Women's Bodies With One Click
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results