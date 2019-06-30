Take the pledge to vote

2 Killed, 9 Injured in Factory Explosion in China

The explosion took place on Friday in Anhui Maiqi Chemical Co, Ltd in Bengbu, local officials said.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 8:06 PM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Beijing: Two persons were killed and nine others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in east China's Anhui Province, local officials said on Sunday.

The explosion took place on Friday in Anhui Maiqi Chemical Co, Ltd in Bengbu, they said.

A company worker got trapped while cleaning an under-construction storage tank and fire-fighters were carrying out a rescue operation, they added.

The storage tank exploded during the operation, killing the worker and one fire-fighter on the spot, and injuring nine other first responders, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

All injured have been sent to hospital, it said.

