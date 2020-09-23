Two Killed, Nine Injured in Lightning Strikes in UP's Amethi District

Amethi: Two persons were killed and nine others got injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in the district on Wednesday, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram said Lachhna Devi (50) of Benipur village was fatally struck when she had gone to graze her animals.

Eight others got injured in the incident and they have been admitted to the district hospital, the ASP said. In another incident, 25-year-old Wasim Khan died after he was struck by lightning, and another person got injured, he said.

The two bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

