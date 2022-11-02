2 Killed After Car Falls into Roadside Gorge in Rajasthan's Kota

Two people died and as many were injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Baran district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the Guna-Baran state highway on intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

The four friends — Vishal Sharma (32), Rahul Sharma (33), Pankaj Devra (33) and Shahid (30) — were returning home after attending a wedding in Guna city in Madhya Pradesh, SHO (Bapcha) Surendra Kuntal said.

The police patrolling vehicle rushed the four injured to a community health centre at Bapcha, he said.

While Vishal and Rahul were declared brought dead by the doctors, Pankaj and Shahid were referred to a private hospital in Kota for treatment, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Wednesday morning, the SHO said, adding a case has been filed in the matter.

The four friends had borrowed the vehicle from one of their friends on Tuesday afternoon to travel to Guna, he said.

