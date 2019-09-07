Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

2 Killed After Fight Over Bursting Firecrackers During Birthday Celebration in UP

At least four men were also injured in the scuffle that took place after flare from a cracker fell on the thatched roof of an adjacent house in the district's Kakraaso village on Friday night, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2 Killed After Fight Over Bursting Firecrackers During Birthday Celebration in UP
Representative Image.
Loading...

Ballia (UP): Two people have been killed after a fight over bursting of firecrackers during a birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Saturday.

At least four men were also injured in the scuffle that took place after flare from a cracker fell on the thatched roof of an adjacent house in the district's Kakraaso village on Friday night, police said.

"Sunil was celebrating his nephew Kartik's birthday, when the flicker from a firecracker fell on the thatched house of Dhurandar, leading to a heated exchange," Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

However, the villagers pacified Sunil and Dhurandar and resolved the matter, he said. Later, Dhurandhar's daughter-in-law Sunita intervened and called up her father. Soon her father and two brothers reached the village and attacked those inside Sunil's house.

Sunil's relatives Subhash (60) and Ramashray (50) were killed in the knife attack, while four other people sustained injuries, police said.

A case has been lodged against seven people, of which six have been arrested, police said.

Those arrested include Sunita's father Rajmahal, and her brothers -- Vinay and Ajit.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is on, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram