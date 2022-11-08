CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 Killed After Tractor Hits Autorickshaw in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 14:52 IST

Bulandshahr, India

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased, an officer said, adding that a probe has been launched in the matter. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Two people were killed after an autorickshaw was hit by a tractor in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

A woman and a man were injured in the incident reported from the Chhatari area here, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said, adding that they were rushed to the government medical college, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the officer said, adding that a probe has been launched in the matter.

first published:November 08, 2022, 14:52 IST
last updated:November 08, 2022, 14:52 IST