2 Killed as Delhi Law Student Crashes Car Into Divider; She Was Drunk, Say Cops

Two men were killed and three women injured when their car crashed into a traffic signal pole in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.The incident occurred at around 2.45 am on Sunday when the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and ended up hitting the central verge at T-Point, Hudson Lines, they said.The deceased have been identified as Ritesh Dahiya (21) and Siddharth (20). Three women occupants of the car, including the driver, sustained injuries, police said.According to a Times of India report, Diksha Dadu, the 19-year-old who was allegedly driving without a valid licence, and another friend, Joshita Mohanty (19), survived due to airbags. The fifth friend, Rashi Sharma (20), who was seated between Dahiya and Singh, suffered a fractured collarbone.The driver was under the influence of alcohol, said Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). Police said the woman driver was arrested after being discharged from Sushrut Trauma Centre near Civil Lines.The newspaper report further said that the friends first attended a college festival in Noida, then went to a pub in CP. Around 1am they drove towards Murthal (about 50km from Delhi) to eat. Citing Diksha’s statement, police said she lost control of the speeding car at a T-point and crashed into the divider. The car turned turtle and stopped after hitting a traffic signal.She had a learner's license. The car belonged to Dahiya's father, they said.While the three girls were first year law students at Amity University in Noida, Singh was a student of Maharaja Surajmal Shiksha Sansthan and Dahiya was a second-year B.Sc student of Sri Venkateswara College.The bodies of the two students were handed over to the families on Sunday evening after an autopsy. Dahiya is survived by his father and mother, who run a boutique in Sonipat. Singh was also the only child of his parents. His father works in a private company in Noida.(With inputs from PTI)