English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Killed as Delhi Law Student Crashes Car Into Divider; She Was Drunk, Say Cops
They were heading towards Murthal (about 50km from Delhi) to eat when the incident occurred. Citing Diksha’s statement, police said she lost control of the speeding car at a T-point and crashed into the divider. The car turned turtle and stopped after hitting a traffic signal.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
New Delhi: Two men were killed and three women injured when their car crashed into a traffic signal pole in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.
The incident occurred at around 2.45 am on Sunday when the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and ended up hitting the central verge at T-Point, Hudson Lines, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Ritesh Dahiya (21) and Siddharth (20). Three women occupants of the car, including the driver, sustained injuries, police said.
According to a Times of India report, Diksha Dadu, the 19-year-old who was allegedly driving without a valid licence, and another friend, Joshita Mohanty (19), survived due to airbags. The fifth friend, Rashi Sharma (20), who was seated between Dahiya and Singh, suffered a fractured collarbone.
The driver was under the influence of alcohol, said Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). Police said the woman driver was arrested after being discharged from Sushrut Trauma Centre near Civil Lines.
The newspaper report further said that the friends first attended a college festival in Noida, then went to a pub in CP. Around 1am they drove towards Murthal (about 50km from Delhi) to eat. Citing Diksha’s statement, police said she lost control of the speeding car at a T-point and crashed into the divider. The car turned turtle and stopped after hitting a traffic signal.
She had a learner's license. The car belonged to Dahiya's father, they said.
While the three girls were first year law students at Amity University in Noida, Singh was a student of Maharaja Surajmal Shiksha Sansthan and Dahiya was a second-year B.Sc student of Sri Venkateswara College.
The bodies of the two students were handed over to the families on Sunday evening after an autopsy. Dahiya is survived by his father and mother, who run a boutique in Sonipat. Singh was also the only child of his parents. His father works in a private company in Noida.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
The incident occurred at around 2.45 am on Sunday when the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and ended up hitting the central verge at T-Point, Hudson Lines, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Ritesh Dahiya (21) and Siddharth (20). Three women occupants of the car, including the driver, sustained injuries, police said.
According to a Times of India report, Diksha Dadu, the 19-year-old who was allegedly driving without a valid licence, and another friend, Joshita Mohanty (19), survived due to airbags. The fifth friend, Rashi Sharma (20), who was seated between Dahiya and Singh, suffered a fractured collarbone.
The driver was under the influence of alcohol, said Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). Police said the woman driver was arrested after being discharged from Sushrut Trauma Centre near Civil Lines.
The newspaper report further said that the friends first attended a college festival in Noida, then went to a pub in CP. Around 1am they drove towards Murthal (about 50km from Delhi) to eat. Citing Diksha’s statement, police said she lost control of the speeding car at a T-point and crashed into the divider. The car turned turtle and stopped after hitting a traffic signal.
She had a learner's license. The car belonged to Dahiya's father, they said.
While the three girls were first year law students at Amity University in Noida, Singh was a student of Maharaja Surajmal Shiksha Sansthan and Dahiya was a second-year B.Sc student of Sri Venkateswara College.
The bodies of the two students were handed over to the families on Sunday evening after an autopsy. Dahiya is survived by his father and mother, who run a boutique in Sonipat. Singh was also the only child of his parents. His father works in a private company in Noida.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018