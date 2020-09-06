2 Killed as Heavy Rain Lashes Kerala, 2 Districts on Alert; Thunderstorm & Lightning Claim Lives in UP

Heavy rain lashed parts of Kerala Sunday and its two districts are on alert, while two people died and seven houses were destroyed in rain-related incidents elsewhere, even as Monsoon was feeble at its current position. The national capital, meanwhile, experienced a humid day with the maximum temperature settling at 35.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's normal.

According to the weatherman, the relative humidity oscillated between 61 per cent and 100 per cent in the national capital. Heavy rains lashed several parts of the southern state of Kerala due to a low pressure in the Arabian Sea, prompting the Met department to issue an orange alert for two districts of the state.

Parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts received heavy rainfall. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the next 48 hours. The Met department has issued an orange alert (warning of heavy rainfall) for Kollam and Alapupuzha districts, and yellow alert in 10 districts and Lakshadweep islands.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea, a Low Pressure Area has formed over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea in the morning of today (September 6). It is very likely to move slightly northwards during the next 48 hours and weaken thereafter," an IMD statement said. The MeT department has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershowers on Monday. In Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, at least nine families were rendered homeless after seven houses got damaged in a landslide. However, no one was hurt in the incident. The landslide, triggered by rains, struck Gandtop in the hilly Basantgarh sub-division late on Saturday.

Officials said landslide is still active and as a precautionary measure seven more houses have been vacated due to the lurking threat. In Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said security forces have recovered the bodies of two local militants who drowned in a river while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC). Police along with the Army recovered the two bodies, besides arms and ammunition, from the Kishanganga river in Tulail area of Gurez sector in north Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said.

In Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabirnagar, two people died and six others got injured here after they were caught in a lightning strike. District Magistrate Ravish Kumar Gupta the injured they have been hospitalised. Light to moderate rain and thundershower occurred at few places in Uttar Pradesh, while thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was recorded at isolated places across the state. The department has forecast rains and thundershowers to be very likely at a few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western UP on September 8 and September 9.

The maximum temperature at most places in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal limits on Sunday with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a high of 34 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a day temperature of 34 degrees Celsius while Hisar's maximum settled 34.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 33.7 degrees Celsius. Rajasthan water resources department, meanwhile, said the state has recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season so far with 17 of its 33 districts falling under the normal rainfall category. The state recorded 474.37 mm rains from June 1 to September 5, which is 2.3 per cent more than the average rainfall of 463.67 mm, the report said.

Last year, during this period, the rainfall in the state was 6.94 per cent more than the average. The report also said 119 out of the total 742 dams are completely filled, 390 are partially filled and 233 are still empty. On Sunday too, light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of the state, with Padampur in Ganganagar each recording 7 cm rain. The IMD said that due to favourable weather conditions fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over peninsular India during next 4-5 days. Heavy rainfall at isolated places also likely over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu during the same period, it said.

However, the Monsoon trough at mean sea level is feeble and lies north of its normal position. The rainfall activity over northwest India is very likely to decrease during the next 4-5 days, it said.