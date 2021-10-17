Two More Non-Native Labourers Killed as Terrorists Open Fire in Kashmir; 5 Such Deaths in Less Than a Fortnight

In an indiscriminate firing by terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district, two non-locals were killed and one sustained severe injuries on Sunday. Local police and security forces have cordoned off the area, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2021

The incident took place in the Laram Gangipora area of the Kulgam district. The deceased were identified as Raja Reshi Dev, Joginder Reshi Dev while Chunchun Reshi Dev is admitted to GMC Anantnag.

This is the third attack on non-local residents in the past two days. On Saturday, two non-local labourers- a street vendor and a carpenter were killed in two separate attacks. The terrorists fired indiscriminately, J&K police said. The victims were residents of Bihar’s Banka district and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. In the first week of October, 56-year-old Virendra Paswan, was among the four civilians gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar.

The valley has been witnessing a spate of attacks on civilians, including people who have come to the valley from other states. The continuing pattern of selective killing has resulted in widespread scare. Citing the attacks, the J&K leaders say that this is to malign Kashmiris’ image.

The incidents come after the principal and a teacher of a government-run school were gunned down last week. Earlier, one of the oldest shopkeepers in Srinagar, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by the terrorists in the first week of October.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the killings and tweeted,"There are no words strong enough to condemn the repeated barbaric attacks on innocent civilians."

There are no words strong enough to condemn the repeated barbaric attacks on innocent civilians. My heart goes out to their families because they leave the comforts of their homes to earn a dignified livelihood. Terribly sad https://t.co/2sDl38XuE4— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 17, 2021

Calling the killing of non-locals ‘pure genocide’, Altaf Thakur, BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesman said, “gruesome murder of non-locals is nothing but inhuman and frustration of militants which amounts to genocide." He urged the police to punish the culprits in order to stop ‘genocide’ at the earliest.

