2 Killed, Four Hospitalised After Gas Leak at Pharma Company in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad: At least two people were killed and four taken ill in the wee hours Tuesday after benzimidazole gas leaked at Sainor Life Sciences in Visakhapatnam's Parawada Pharma City.

According to officials, of the four affected employees, one is said to be serious. They are undergoing treatment at Gajuwaka private hospital. The deceased have been identified as Narendra and Gowri Shankar. An official said that Narendra was the shift incharge when the incident occurred.

“The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else,” Uday Kumar, an inspector with the Parwada Police Station, was quoted as saying by ANI.

About 30 workers were in the factory at the time of the incident. District collector and other officials reached spot in the morning and ordered for inquiry.

This is the second incident in the district in two months. A major gas leak occurred in LG Polymers chemical plant on May 7 causing the death of at least 12 people and numerous cattle. One similar gas leak (in a paper mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and one boiler blast (Neyveli, Tamilnadu) followed. While these events were being investigated, on 22 May, Pune in Maharashtra saw a major fire break out in a chemical factory.