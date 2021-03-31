2 Killed in Shootout as Fight Between Children Turns Deadly in Bihar’s Danapur

What started as a minor scuffle between children ended in a fierce exchange of gunfire in Danapur near Patna, killing two people. Several others were injured and are undergoing treatment.

Police said there was a shootout between the two sides with dozens of rounds being fired over the children’s dispute. The incident resulted in two people dying from one side owing to bullet injuries. Three others sustained serious injuries and have been sent to PMCH hospital in Patna for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav and Manish Kumar. Raj Kumar died on the spot and Manish Yadav succumbed to his injuries in the course of treatment.

The SHO of Shahpur police station Dhiraj Kumar said a shootout was triggered between the families of Munna Yadav and Vinod Yadav over a minor dispute among the children. There is a tense atmosphere in the area following the shootout and deaths.

The police took possession of the two bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Citing the tense atmosphere, a large number of police personnel has been deployed in the area with raids being conducted to nab the accused.

Bihar has witnessed the killing of at least 40 people including three children since the last few days, depicting the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Several incidents of violence and shooting were reported during Holi with five people dying in a single factional conflict.

In another incident, a woman from Buxar was shot dead after protesting against vulgar songs being played during the festival. The woman was gunned down by a youth.