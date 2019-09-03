2 Killed, Many Feared Trapped Under Debris as 4-storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Seelampur
According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when some people had gathered on the ground floor of the under-construction building to attend a function organised by some locals.
Four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur. (Image: ANI)
New Delhi: Two people were killed and several others injured after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed late on Monday night at Seelampur in Delhi.
An information about the building collapse was received at 11.29 pm following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said.
The deceased have been identified as 21-year-old Moni and 65-year-old Mohammed Yaseen. Several people are feared trapped under the debris, he said, adding that rescue operation is underway.
Six people have so far taken out of the debris, said the Delhi Fire Service official.
"My sister was killed in the incident," Danish, Heena's brother, told reporters.
