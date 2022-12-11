Maha: School Picnic Turns Deadly as 2 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Carrying 48 Students Overturns

Two students were killed and several injured after a bus carrying 48 people overturned in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday. The incident took place in the Khopoli police station area of Raigad when students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned.

Maharashtra | A bus carrying 48 students overturned in the Khopoli PS area of Raigad district. Many students got injured, some in critical condition. Students were rushed to a hospital for treatment, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/iIu7eX3MQI— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

UPDATE | Two students died in this bus accident: Raigarh Police— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

The police said a case is being registered.

“Students were returning from picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, Senior Police Inspector as quoted by ANI.

More details are awaited.

