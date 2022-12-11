CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha: School Picnic Turns Deadly as 2 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Carrying 48 Students Overturns
1-MIN READ

Maha: School Picnic Turns Deadly as 2 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Carrying 48 Students Overturns

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 23:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The police said a case is being registered. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The incident took place in the Khopoli police station area of Raigad when students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned

Two students were killed and several injured after a bus carrying 48 people overturned in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday. The incident took place in the Khopoli police station area of Raigad when students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned.

The police said a case is being registered.

“Students were returning from picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, Senior Police Inspector as quoted by ANI.

More details are awaited.

first published:December 11, 2022, 22:55 IST
last updated:December 11, 2022, 23:03 IST