Two labourers were killed and six others injured after a portion of a two-storey building collapsed on Tuesday in the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, where construction was going on, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma about the incident and assured all possible help.

Sharma, in a tweet, said the prime minister offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and directed officials to provide proper medical care to all the injured.

Chief executive officer of the temple Sunil Verma said the families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each and Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here