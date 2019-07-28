2 Killed, Two Injured after Car Rams into Divider in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

New Delhi: Two persons were killed and as many injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a road divider in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Prabhjot Singh (18), a resident of Malkanganj in Delhi and Rubal (20) died in the accident while their friends, Keshav (21), a resident of Kamla Nagar and Arshpreet Kaur (19), a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, were injured, they said.

Police said they were informed about the accident around 5.40 am.

A police team reached the spot near Surya Nagar red light where a car was found in a damaged condition. An electric pole and the railings were also found uprooted from the road divider, apparently, due to the impact of the car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

The four injured occupants of the car were rushed to the GTB Hospital, where Singh and Rubal were declared brought dead, the DCP said. Keshav and Kaur are undergoing treatment, the officer added.

Prima facie the driver lost control of the car due to over speeding after which it crashed into the divider, police said, adding it is being examined if the occupants had consumed alcohol, the officer added.

Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of events.