2 Killed, Wife in Hosp: Delhi Man Held for Feeding In-laws Fish Curry Laced with Thallium

A 37-year-old man from Delhi’s Greater Kailash was arrested by the police for killing his mother-in-law and sister-in-law after consuming fish curry laced with thallium. Police said the accused, Varun Arora, was caught after tarces of thallium was found in his wife who is in a comatose state and the two deaths in the family.

Police began investigations after a forensic report revealed traces of thallium in the accused’s mother-in-law Anita Devi Sharma who had died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. It was later found that her daughter, Divya Arora who was admitted to the same hospital also had traces of the toxin in her blood. Further probe revealed that Divya’s younger sister Priyanka also died of thallium poisoning while undergoing a treatment at BL Kapoor Hospital on February 15, Deputy Commissioner of Police Urvija Goel said in a statement. “Devender Mohan Sharma (father-in-law) was found to have symptoms of thallium poisoning. Further inquiry revealed that the maid at their house had also been treated for similar symptoms,” it added.

During the investigation, it was found that Arora visited the Sharma family on January and brought them fish curry. Arora confessed to administering the poisonous substance to his mother-in-law Anita, wife, father-in-law and his sister-in-law. He told police he had taken the step as a revenge as the deceased had allegedly been humiliating him.

Police also found a search history related to procuring thallium according to NDTV reports.