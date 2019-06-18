2 Labourers Cleaning Delhi's Videocon Tower Killed After Falling From 10th Floor
The incident occurred at 3 pm when the deceased identified as Raju Sharma, 22, and Ashtiyak Khan, 23, fell from the 10th floor after the wire of the stand they were sitting on broke.
2 men cleaning the high-rise Videocon Tower in Delhi died after falling from the 10th floor
New Delhi: Two labourers who were engaged in cleaning work at the high-rise Videocon Tower here died after falling from the 10th floor, police said on Monday.
"Both Ashtiyak and Raju Sharma were conducting mirror cleaning work outside the high-rise Videocon Tower in central Delhi area. They did not wear helmets, were not tied with safety belts and there was no safety equipment found at the spot," a senior police officer said.
"Ashtiyak and Raju Sharma were taken to a nearby hospital with multiple fractures. They were later declared dead," he added.
"The responsibility of cleaning work was assigned to MS Enterprises company. The deceased persons worked for it and stayed in South Delhi," he said, adding that their families have been informed.
