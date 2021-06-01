2 Labourers Dead, 7 Injured After Building Collapse In Varanasi

Two labourers were killed and at least seven others sustained injuries after a dilapidated building collapsed, on June 1, in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh where construction is underway for the project.

According to reports, the labourers, working for the corridor project, were temporarily living in the two-storey house which collapsed. After receiving the information about the incident, a police team rushed to the site and started the evacuation operation. The injured labourers were immediately taken to the Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital where doctors declared two of them dead.

The two labourers who died were from Malda district in West Bengal.

Six workers were discharged after treatment. One Abdul Jabbar, who sustained leg injury in the accident, is still in the hospital.

It is being said that the foundation of the building got weakened due to the on-going excavation work for the corridor in Dashashwamedh police station area.

The district administration is talking of a probe into the matter.

This is the second such incident in Kashi Vishwanath corridor in just 10 days. On May 23, the ceiling of a three-storey house had caved in near Lahori Tola area, in which five people got injured. Notably, several houses around the corridor project are decades old, and the heavy machinery work is further risking the inundated buildings to collapse.

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is an ambitious project to expand and beautify the Kashi Vishwanath temple and its surroundings. The construction is taking place in an area spanning 5 lakh square feet and once completed, the temple will then be visible from the ghat.

Initially planned to be completed by August 2021, the second wave of Covid-19 has pushed the project to at least November.

