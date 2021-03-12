2 Labourers Die, 19 Fall Ill After Consuming Suspected Spurious Liquor in UP's Fatehpur

Two labourers died and 19 others fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor at a village in Ghazipur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, officials said on Friday. Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Fatehpur Sadar Pramod Jha said a team was sent to Bhuli village and it found that 21 labourers had fallen ill after consuming the suspected spurious liquor on Wednesday night.

According to the sub-divisional magistrate, the 21 labourers were laying the roof of a house in Bhuli village. ”Two labourers died and 19 others were rushed to a hospital in Kanpur for treatment. All of the ill are out of danger,” Jha said.

He said the exact cause of the death could be ascertained only after postmortem. Earlier in the day, Ghazipur police station SHO Kamlesh Pal had said that eight labourers fell ill after consuming liquor offered by Dangal Maurya alias Ganga Maurya, landlord of the house where the labourers were working, on Wednesday night.

Shivbhola Paswan (40) died while he was being taken to a hospital on Thursday evening and Motilal (50) died during treatment at a government hospital on Friday morning, he said. The SHO said Dangal Maurya and another person were taken into custody and were being interrogated.

A liquor bottle was seized and was sent to a forensic lab, he added.