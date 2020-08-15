INDIA

1-MIN READ

2 Labourers Killed as Wall of Building Under Construction Collapses in Gurugram

In a statement to police, Kumar said that all the three labourers were asleep in hutment when wall adjoining to it had collapsed on them.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 15, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
Two labourers were killed and another injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Gurugram's sector 65 locality on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Karn Sahoo and Saddam Khan. Another labour Vinod Kumar was injured in the mishap.

In a statement to police, Kumar said that all the three labourers were asleep in hutment when wall adjoining to it had collapsed on them. Both Sahoo and Khan were trapped inside the debris.

"Luckily, I get partially injured after debris fallen on our hands," Kumar said.

"I have rescued Sahoo and Khan and taken to nearby "Safe Hand Hospital" in sector 46 where doctors have declared them brought dead," Kumar said.

"Around a year ago, we have complaint to company's CEO after the same wall bent a bit during last monsoon session. But they have not repaired the same. We have urged police officers to take stringent action against them," Kumar said.

When contacted, Subhash Bokan, the PRO of Gurugram police said that the FIR has been registered relevant IPC section of 304A against unknown persons and further investigation is on.

