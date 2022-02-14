2 Labourers Killed In Tunnel Cave-in In Madhya Pradesh

Katni (MP), Feb 13: Two labourers were killed and seven were rescued after an under-construction tunnel caved in at Sleemanabad in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, officials said on Sunday. Rescuers pulled out the bodies of Goralal Kol (30), hailing from Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh, and Supervisor Ravi Masalkar (26), a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, from the rubble Sunday night, additional superintendent of police Manoj Kedia said.

Seven of the trapped labourers rescued earlier were admitted to the Katni district hospital, located about 30 km from the spot, and their condition was stated to be fine, officials said. Nine labourers got trapped after the tunnel of the Bargi dam canal project caved in late Saturday night in Sleemanabad, located about 450 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora who monitored the rescue operation from Bhopal told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.