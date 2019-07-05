2 Landslides Block NH 125 Between Pithoragarh and Tanakpurin for Nearly 9 Hours
'A heap of rubble fell on the road around 8 am. Though the debris was removed, another landslide occurred at a short distance from the spot even before we could reopen the road,' Executive Engineer L D Mathela said.
The road was restored for traffic after nearly nine hours around 5 pm. (Image: ANI)
Pithoragarh: Two landslides blocked National Highway 125 between Pithoragarh and Tanakpurin in Uttarakhand for nearly nine hours on Friday, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers.
"A heap of rubble fell on the road around 8 am. Though the debris was removed, another landslide occurred at a short distance from the spot even before we could reopen the road," Executive Engineer L D Mathela said.
Removing the debris took several hours. The disruption in traffic movement caused inconvenience for thousands of people, including those going to write central teacher's eligibility test (CTET) in Haldwani, Almora and Bareilly and armymen going home on leave, he said.
The road was restored for traffic after nearly nine hours around 5 pm, Mathela said.
