Thieves Break into Rajasthan Minister's House, Flee With 2 Television Sets, Expensive Items

At least two LED TVs and some other expensive articles have been allegedly stolen from the residence of Rajasthan Cabinet minister Parsadi Lal Meena in Dausa district’s Lalsot town. The thieves allegedly broke the locks to enter the minister’s house in Jagdamba Colony, Lalsot. Meena, the Industries Minister, has been informed about the theft at his residence, and the police are currently investigating the matter.

According to sources, house help Ramu Saini, who lives at the residence, went out for his work after giving the keys to a neighbouring house on September 8. When Saini returned on Thursday, he found the locks broken. Everything inside the house was scattered on the floor and 2 LED TVs, as well as some other important articles, were missing, he said. Saini immediately informed the Lalsot Police Station about the occurrence.

DSP Lalsot Shankar Lal Meena and SHO Ankesh Kumar, along with the police team, reached the spot. The incident has once again raised questions about the work and seriousness of police in handling crime in the city. A local said, “If the house of a state minister is not safe what will happen to the security of normal residents in the city?"

The police have, however, started a manhunt for thieves. The CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned for possible cues. The police say they will arrest the thieves soon.

