2 LeT Militants Killed in Encounter in South Kashmir

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Sunday, police said.The encounter began on Sunday afternoon in the Cheddar Qaimoh area of Kulgam district as Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the CRPF and the Army, were carrying out operations to sanitise a national highway ahead of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, beginning June 28, a senior police official said.The encounter was still going on, the official said, adding that a third militant was believed to be trapped in a house.Further details were awaited, the official added.