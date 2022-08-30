CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 LeT Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2022, 17:54 IST

Jammu and Kash, India

The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, police said. (Image: Special Arrangements)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

“Both the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir zone police said in a tweet.

A cordon and search operation was launched in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, officials told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published:August 30, 2022, 17:54 IST
last updated:August 30, 2022, 17:54 IST