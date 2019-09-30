2 Madrasa Managers Held for 'Giving Shelter' to Myanmar Nationals in UP, Released on Bail
On July 28, four Myanmar nationals and three madrasa 'mohtamim' were arrested in Jalalabad town of Shamli.
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two managers of a madrasa, who were arrested for allegedly giving shelter to four Myanmar nationals in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, were released on bail, an official said on Monday.
The two madrasa "mohtamim" (managers) -- Maulana Hafizulla Khan and Maulana Wasif Ameen -- were released from prison on Sunday, he added.
On July 28, four Myanmar nationals and three madrasa "mohtamim" were arrested in Jalalabad town of Shamli.
The foreign nationals were allegedly staying in the madrasa illegally as students
