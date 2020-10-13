INDIA

2 Maha Men Held In Guj With Charas Worth Rs 1 Cr From Punjab

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday with over 16 kilograms of charas worth more than Rs 1 crore near Palanpur in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the state's Anti Terrorism Squad said. The contraband, seized from a vehicle near Malana village after a tip-off, was being brought to Ahmedabad from Ludhiana in Punjab, the anti-terror agency said in a release.

Ahmedabad: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday with over 16 kilograms of charas worth more than Rs 1 crore near Palanpur in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, the state’s Anti Terrorism Squad said. The contraband, seized from a vehicle near Malana village after a tip-off, was being brought to Ahmedabad from Ludhiana in Punjab, the anti-terror agency said in a release.

Fahim Baig, a resident of Mumbai, and Samir Shaikh, from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, were arrested and the two have claimed the consignment was given to them by a person in a vegetable mart in Ludhiana, the ATS said. The duo claimed they were sent to Ludhiana by a man identified as Ahmedabad-resident Imran to collect herbs and medicines, it added.

The consignment was to be delivered to Imran, for which Baig and Shaikh were to get Rs 50,000, and a hunt was on for him, the ATS release informed.

