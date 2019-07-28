2 Mechanics Die as Bus Runs Into Resting Room in Depot in Chennai, 6 Injured
The incident occurred at around 12.45 AM at the bus depot in Vadapalani area when the six mechanical engineers of the Corporation were sleeping in the building.
Representative image.
Chennai: Two mechanics of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation died on the spot and six of their colleagues were injured when an MTC bus rammed the wall of the room they were resting in here early on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred at around 12.45 AM at the bus depot in Vadapalani area when the six mechanical engineers of the Corporation were sleeping in the building, they said.
Two of them, Bharati (32) and Sekar (48) died on the spot, while the others were admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
The bus driver, who escaped unhurt, has been arrested, police said.
Transport department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan visited the area and took stock of the incident. He also visited the injured at the hospital.
Later, speaking to reporters, he said it was too early to arrive at a conclusion on the reasons for the accident.
"I was told that the bus driver is an experienced man. It is not known whether the accident was due to brake failure", he said.
A Technical committee of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation has been formed to probe the mishap, he said.
To a query on whether jobs or solatium would be offered to the next of kin of the deceased, Radhakrishnan said the department would recommend to the government to offer relief from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, apart from that given by the MTC.
