Panic gripped the Barwas village of Haryana’s Bhiwani area on Thursday morning after two burnt skeletons were found in a charred four-wheeler. Police and a forensic team have begun an investigation to ascertain the identity of the victims. It is suspected that these skeletons were of two persons who were allegedly kidnapped, brutally beaten, and brought to Haryana from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur by members of the Bajrang Dal over suspicion of cattle smuggling.

Bharatpur Police have filed an FIR in which it has been claimed that two men, Nasir and Junaid, who had left their home for some work in a Bolero on Thursday morning were abducted and later killed by 8-10 men. The FIR was filed by a man named Ismail, who is Nasir and Junaid’s cousin. The complainant claimed that the victims were abducted by members of the right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal.

Upon knowing about the two burnt bodies found in Haryana, Rajasthan Police sent a team to cross-verify the case.

A team of police is trying to identify the vehicle with the help of the chassis number. IG Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava, said that police have begun the probe and are searching for those named in the FIR. “Teams have been formed to arrest them. We are trying to ascertain why two men were abducted," he said.

India Today quoted Loharu DSP Jagat Singh More as saying, “Two skeletons were found in a charred Bolero in Loharu, Bhiwani district, today at 8 am. Forensic and other teams have reached the spot. There are chances that both victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death. A probe is underway."

The skeletons have been sent for DNA test and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against all the accused, who are at large.

Read all the Latest India News here